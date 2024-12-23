Mahindra Tractors Celebrates Kisan Diwas with a Heartfelt Tribute to Indian Farmers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 23, 2024,: Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group and India’s No. 1 tractor brand, today celebrated “Kisan Diwas” by showcasing a heartwarming digital that celebrates the invaluable contributions of Indian farmers.

This unique initiative continues the plot from Mahindra's previous year’s Kisan Diwas campaign, “Did you thank the farmer?” This year, Mahindra aims to urge social media-savvy youngsters and urban dwellers alike to take part in the initiative, reminding them to thank the farmer, who makes every meal possible.

The campaign thoughtfully draws attention to the role of food delivery apps, which have become a part and parcel of urban living. These apps allow us to enjoy the best of food from across the city while sitting in the comfort of our homes. Mahindra drives home this point through a peppy and engaging film, featuring food delivery personnel, individuals who are now an integral part of our daily lives and to whom we often say “thank you” when receiving a food parcels. Drawing parallels, the campaign urges everyone to use Kisan Diwas as an opportunity to also thank the heroes behind their meals – The Farmer.

Through this initiative, Mahindra encourages people to express their gratitude to farmers on their social media handles with the hashtag #ThankYouKisan.

Kisan Diwas, observed every year on December 23, commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s fifth Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh, a visionary leader and advocate for farmers’ rights. It is a day dedicated to celebrating and honoring the efforts of farmers across the country.

Mahindra’s initiative aligns with its mission to enable prosperity for farmers through innovative solutions, tough and reliable tractors, and various finance schemes and support. The campaign aims to create awareness and foster a sense of gratitude among urban and rural audiences alike.

How to Participate: Share your message of appreciation for farmers on any social media platform like YouTube, Instagram or Facebook and post it with the hashtag #ThankYouKisan.





