(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr. Rajendra Singh, Maize scientist Dr. Firoz Hossain, prominent farmer Shri Pritam Singh, eminent journalist Ms Neerja Chaudhary honoured

Bengaluru, Dec 23: First edition of Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards were presented in a grand ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating the enduring legacy of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India. Instituted by the Kisan Trust, the awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to rural development, agriculture, and social welfare—sectors that were close to Chaudhary Charan Singh's heart.

The event last evening was graced by two Union Ministers: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Education Minister, Government of India, and Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Honourable Minister (I/C) of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Rajendra Singh, known as the Waterman of India, who has revived thousands of water bodies across the country; Dr. Firoz Hossain, an eminent scientist known for his outstanding research on the genetic improvement of maize for nutritional quality; Mr. Pritam Singh, an exemplary farmer recognized for his contributions to sustainable farming practices; and eminent journalist Ms. Neerja Chowdhury were honoured for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Education Minister of India, inaugurated the event and said: “Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji's legacy continues to inspire those working tirelessly for the upliftment of India’s farmers and rural communities. The four awardees have set the highest standards in community dedication for the welfare of farmers. Farming remains the largest contributor to our GDP, with farmers continuing to be the backbone of the Indian economy."

Shri Pradhan also recalled about the transformative work in water conservation by Rajendra Singh Ji, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, in Odisha. He also informed that the government is establishing Centres of Excellence, including in AI in agriculture in collaboration with IIT Ropar, to create a stronger connection between markets, production, agricultural intelligence, and crop guidance, showcasing how technology can be leveraged to further enhance the welfare of farmers.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Honourable Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, mentioned, “The current policies of the Government of India reflect the vision of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji. His vision on procurement prices, debt relief for farmers, land reforms, and the upliftment of landless people is still relevant. All four awardees have shown immense dedication and perseverance in their respective fields.”

The Union Skill Minister further emphasized that Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji was an ardent advocate of farm mechanization and agricultural science, and that skilling in technology, AI, ML, and mechatronics in education is crucial for achieving his goals.

The Kisan Trust, founded by Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, continues to carry forward his vision for farmers. In selecting the awardees, the Trust ensured they align with the same values upheld by the late Prime Minister. In 1979, he launched a scheme aimed at skilling rural youth and promoting self-employment.

The awardees for this inaugural edition were: • Dr. Rajendra Singh, known as the Waterman of India, who was honored with the Sewa Ratna Award for his pioneering efforts in water conservation. • Dr. Firoz Hossain, an eminent maize scientist, who received the Krishak Uttthan Puraskar for his groundbreaking research in agriculture. • Mr. Pritam Singh, an exemplary farmer, who was awarded the Kisan Award for his outstanding contributions to sustainable farming practices. • Ms. Neerja Chowdhury, an eminent journalist, who received the prestigious Kalam Ratna Award for her exceptional work in journalism during the 2024 general elections coverage.

The awards ceremony featured a distinguished jury composed of esteemed leaders from diverse sectors, including Dr. Yashveer Singh (Chairman, Kisan Trust), Dr. A.K. Singh (Retired Director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute), Prof. Tariq Mansoor (Former Vice-Chancellor, AMU), Mrs. Sonia Singh (Senior Journalist), and Mr. Praveen Jain (Senior Photojournalist), who played a vital role in the selection process of the awardees. The event also oversaw the presence of Charu Singh, eminent social worker and trustee of Kisan Trust.

On the occasion, a book detailing the life and contributions of Chaudhary Charan Singh was also inaugurated by the dignitaries, further solidifying his legacy. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Ravi Kant Chadda, expressing gratitude to all attendees and supporters.

The inaugural Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards not only recognize excellence but also ignite the spirit of rural development, empowering future generations to contribute to the growth of India’s agricultural and rural sectors.





MENAFN23122024005232011781ID1109023942