Iraq, Netherlands hold meeting to discuss collaboration in combating terrorism

(MENAFN) Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein and Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans held a meeting on Sunday, where they discussed enhancing bilateral relations, with a particular focus on military and intelligence cooperation in the fight against terrorism, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening joint efforts to combat the growing threat of in the region.



During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the latest security developments in the Middle East, underscoring the critical need to prevent organizations from exploiting the ongoing instability in Syria. Both ministers expressed concern about the potential for further destabilization in the region and the risk of terrorism spreading due to the complex situation in Syria.



Hussein presented Iraq's perspective on the current developments in Syria, addressing both political and security aspects. He stressed the necessity for continued coordination between Iraq and the Netherlands to tackle regional challenges effectively. The discussions reflected the shared commitment of both nations to a collaborative approach to regional security.



In addition, the two sides highlighted the importance of the international community's active involvement in providing support to Syria and its people during this challenging time. The meeting underscored the need for continued international efforts to stabilize the region and help rebuild Syria.

