Israeli attack on tent sheltering displaced Palestinian in Southern Gaza kills over 7

(MENAFN) On Sunday, seven Palestinians, including two children, were killed when an Israeli targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza. Palestinian sources reported that the bodies of the victims, including a boy and a girl, were taken to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Additionally, field hospitals in Mawasi treated nine others who were in the attack.



Eyewitnesses and a security source told Xinhua that the airstrike caused flames to erupt in the densely packed tents, adding to the devastation in the area. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating that it was an intelligence-based operation targeting a Hamas militant operating within the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.



The Mawasi area, which stretches along the Mediterranean coast from western Rafah to the outskirts of Nuseirat, is designated by the Israeli army as a safe zone for Gaza residents. However, the ongoing conflict has led to tragic incidents like this one, as Israel continues its large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This action follows the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the capture of around 250 hostages.



The Palestinian death toll from the continued Israeli attacks in Gaza has now reached 45,259, according to updates from Gaza-based health authorities.

