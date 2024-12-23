Tunisian security forces dismantle drug trafficking network, detain 4

(MENAFN) Tunisian security forces have successfully dismantled a drug trafficking network operating in the Ben Arous and Ariana provinces near the capital, Tunis, according to a statement from the Tunisian National Guard on Sunday. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals, including two foreigners, who are believed to be part of the illicit network. Authorities also seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine that was prepared for distribution, although the exact timing of the operation was not specified.



Following the arrests, the public prosecution reviewed the case and authorized the detention of the suspects while investigations continue. The authorities are focusing on gathering additional evidence to disrupt the network and prevent further criminal activity.



The Tunisian National Guard has urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals. Public involvement is seen as a crucial element in combating the growing issue of drug trafficking in the country.



The Tunisian government has taken a firm stance against drug-related crimes, conducting numerous operations across the nation that have resulted in the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in trafficking and distribution. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to tackling the problem and ensuring public safety.

