MP: Rada Is Preparing Bill To Allow Foreign University Students To Leave Ukraine Freely

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) MPs are preparing a bill that will allow students studying at foreign universities to freely outside Ukraine.

This was reported by Ruslan Horbenko, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“We are preparing a bill that will allow young people studying abroad to freely enter and leave Ukraine,” he said.

According to the parliamentarian, this refers to people aged 18 to 24 who are full-time students at foreign universities.

“We must give this category of citizens the right to freely leave and return to Ukraine to update their documents, visas or military records. This is also necessary to preserve the ties of young people with their homeland and relatives living in Ukraine,” said Horbenko.

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed male students aged 18 to 22 to go abroad to study for one semester as part of educational academic mobility.