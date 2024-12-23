Russia Launched About 2,300 Drones In Ukraine In November - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November, Russia launched about 2,300 unilateral strike UAVs of various types at the territory of Ukraine, which once again exceeded the total number for the previous month.

According to Ukrinform, the UK of Defense reported this on social X , citing intelligence data.

Throughout 2024, the monthly number of Russian drone has been steadily increasing, with a significant increase of more than 200 units compared to the previous month since July.

It is likely that in September-November 2024, up to 50-60% of all UAV launches were fake targets to“complicate the Ukrainian defensive effort through saturating or confusing the radar picture, forcing more work on the Ukrainian Air Defence teams in the hope of causing fatigue over time,” British intelligence writes.

It is noted that cheaper and smaller“decoys” are used to complicate radar detection. Some of them can carry up to 5 kg of explosives, remaining dangerous when they reach the target.

British intelligence has recorded a decrease in the growth rate of the number of launches from October to November. Data for December 2024 indicate approximately 850 launches. However, it is likely that the weather affected operations in December, as evidenced by some nights with significantly larger waves after a period of low or no activity, analysts say.

“With no impact on launch sites or production, it remains likely that Russia can sustain numbers at least in excess of 1,500 per month,” the report says.

Russian anti-aircraft missile systems provide coverage of targets throughout Ukraine, which allows Russia to maintain pressure and at the same time replenish its stockpile of long-range air defense missiles, British intelligence added.

As Ukrinform reported , in November, British intelligence noted that Russian troops suffered record average daily losses for the second month in a row since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA