Fiji Airways recommences commercial passenger flights to Vanuatu

(MENAFN) Fiji Airways resumed commercial passenger flights to Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, on Monday after suspending operations for several days following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the nation on December 17. The resumption marks a crucial step in restoring connectivity to the disaster-stricken region, which has been grappling with significant damage and loss.



The aircraft transported 98 passengers, including a Fiji government relief team, returning Vanuatu nationals and residents, and aid workers. In addition to passengers, the flight carried a payload of relief supplies to assist in recovery efforts. A Fiji Airways ground team was also onboard to service the aircraft upon arrival in Port Vila and prepare it for the return journey.



Fiji Airways resumed its normal flight schedule on Monday afternoon, with additional services planned for Tuesday. The airline’s efforts are part of a broader response to support Vanuatu, ensuring the transportation of essential personnel and resources to aid the recovery process.



The earthquake caused widespread devastation in Vanuatu, resulting in at least 14 fatalities, over 200 injuries, and extensive damage to homes and vehicles. As part of Fiji’s commitment to supporting its neighbors during crises, a Fijian military team has been deployed to assist Vanuatu in its recovery efforts, reinforcing the solidarity between the two nations during this challenging time.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109023721