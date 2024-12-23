The Braided Rug Company Expands Its Collection With Organic Jute Baskets And Durable Rugs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aberdovey, UK - The Braided Rug Company, based in Aberdovey, is proud to announce an exciting addition to its product line: organic Jute Baskets and timeless Hardwearing Rugs . These new offerings combine sustainability, practicality, and craftsmanship, reinforcing the company's commitment to creating beautiful and functional home décor.



Organic Jute Baskets: Beauty, Utility, and Sustainability



Crafted with 100% Organic Jute



The Braided Rug Company's organic jute baskets are handwoven using dyed strands of 100% organic jute. This biodegradable, renewable material ensures that the baskets are as eco-friendly as they are durable. Each basket is a testament to sustainable craftsmanship and a thoughtful addition to any home.



Designed for Versatile Use



Available in three practical sizes-small, medium, and large-the baskets cater to a variety of needs. The small basket is perfect for indoor plant pots, creating a sophisticated and stylish display. The medium size is ideal for organizing smaller items on shelves, while the large basket makes an excellent toy box, laundry bag, or towel storage.



Variety of Styles and Colorways



To complement the natural appeal of jute, the baskets are available in a range of colorways, from the vibrant Carnival Blue to the calming Seaspray. Designed to suit any home, these baskets add a touch of color and texture to any space.



Hardwearing Rugs: Timeless Craftsmanship Meets Practicality



The Story Behind the American Braided Rugs



The Braided Rug Company continues to honor tradition with its hardwearing rugs, which are handcrafted in the Blue Ridge Mountains of America. Originating from Mr. A. Leon Capel's pioneering design over a century ago, these rugs embody the essence of durability and timeless craftsmanship.



Exceptional Craftsmanship



Every rug is meticulously made using over 80% surface yarns, ensuring superior durability and resistance to wear and tear. The braids are individually crafted and stitched together with precision, adhering to the highest quality standards. Unlike rugs with filler materials that wear down over time, these rugs retain their integrity and appearance.



Unique and Long-Lasting



The hand-crafted nature of these rugs ensures that no two pieces are identical, offering a unique touch to every home. Fully reversible and machine washable, they are as practical as they are beautiful.



Sustainability at the Core of The Braided Rug Company



The Braided Rug Company is dedicated to sustainability. From using organic jute in their baskets to collaborating with family-run manufacturers, every step is taken with the environment in mind. These practices reflect the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining exceptional quality.



Where to Find The Braided Rug Company's Products



Customers can explore The Braided Rug Company's collection in-store at 15 Chapel Square, Aberdovey, or by contacting them at 01654 767248. The products are also available through over 300 independent retailers across the country.



For those seeking a harmonious blend of sustainability, utility, and beauty, The Braided Rug Company's new collection is a must-see addition to your home.

Company :-The Braided Rug Company

User :- Jute Baskets

Email :...

Phone :-1654767248

Mobile:- 1654767248

Url :-