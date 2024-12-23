Progress manifests in prisoner exchange negotiations aimed at securing ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) As progress is made in prisoner exchange negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime has introduced new obstacles, including his refusal to release Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prisons. He also demanded the deportation of other prisoners from the occupied territories.



Hamas has submitted a list of prisoners it seeks to be released, while the Israeli has proposed a list of prisoners it wants returned in the initial phase. However, Netanyahu's latest statement, emphasizing his refusal to end the war on Gaza without eliminating Hamas, has angered prisoner families and stalled the diplomatic process. This has led to fears that the differences in positions could hinder a final agreement.



Netanyahu's refusal to release key prisoners, like Barghouti, remains a sticking point, with other unresolved issues, such as the Rafah crossing and the return of displaced Palestinians, complicating the talks. The Israeli occupation also demands guarantees regarding the end of hostilities with Hamas, a key demand from Hamas itself to ensure a lasting deal.



The negotiations face further complexity with the Israeli Army Minister Yoav Katz's claim that the Palestinian resistance’s demand for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza is a major obstacle. Meanwhile, former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that delays in the talks could cost more lives, urging an expedited resolution.



In Gaza, the families of Israeli prisoners have organized mass demonstrations calling for a deal to return all prisoners. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) also met in Cairo, urging an end to the ongoing aggression and highlighting the need for a ceasefire amid international complicity.

