Public Security Department of Rukn al-Din Sector in Damascus issues ban on unauthorized home raids

(MENAFN) The Public Security Department of the Rukn al-Din Sector in Damascus has issued a strict ban on unauthorized home raids or entry without a commanding officer present. This measure is part of efforts to regulate security operations and prevent abuse.



In a statement shared by local Syrian media, the department clarified that the decision aims to ensure proper security protocols are followed and to prevent any misconduct. Additionally, the department reported the arrest of a former member of the Security branch who was found in possession of a bomb following a dispute. The authorities also emphasized a strict prohibition on armed demonstrations, including the carrying of knives or sharp objects.



The department warned that any violations or abuses would face severe penalties and encouraged citizens to report any issues to the Sector Command headquarters. In a separate announcement, the Syrian Transitional Government's Ministry of Interior highlighted the success of several recent security operations, which led to the arrest of thieves and the dismantling of a money fraud network operating in the area.

