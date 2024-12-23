(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of and Livestock and the World Food Programme (WFP) have reaffirmed their joint commitment to promoting food and nutrition security, strengthening the resilience of vulnerable groups, and transforming the country's food systems by signing a memorandum of understanding in Madagascar.

This strategic cooperation is based on four pillars: supporting the definition and implementation of agricultural policies; establishing coordination, strategic direction, and monitoring mechanisms for joint projects/programmes; contributing to strengthening community resilience and self-sufficiency in food production; and developing South-South cooperation.

“Through innovative, inclusive and appropriate solutions, we are collaborating with our partners to build food systems that can withstand shocks and ensure human dignity,” said WFP acting Country Director and Representative Mamadou Mbaye.“Other innovative interventions include facilitating market access for smallholder producers through home-grown school feeding, climate risk management through resilient agriculture, anticipatory action, agricultural insurance, and the promotion of renewable energy through the Rapid Rural Transformation initiative.”

The collaboration under the memorandum of understanding, effective from December 2024, will continue for a period of four years and is based national priorities and the sustainable development goals.

Agriculture plays a key role in Madagascar's economy, accounting for around 24% of GDP and employing almost 80% of the working population. Despite this significant role, the sector faces major challenges: climatic shocks, low productivity, limited access to markets, inadequate infrastructure, and significant post-harvest losses.

“This agreement, which is the fruit of the excellent cooperation between the Republic of Madagascar and WFP, is part of an ambitious and visionary approach,” said HEM Hajarison François Sergio, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock in Madagascar.“It reflects our shared determination to address the strategic challenges of food security, sustainable development and resilience to climatic and economic shocks.”

WFP's Country Strategic Plan (2024 - 2028) is aligned with the Government's vision to strengthen the resilience of rural communities in several areas, including the development of nutrition-sensitive agricultural value chains in support of the National Multisectoral Action Plan for Nutrition IV and the creation of food reserves for times of crisis.

