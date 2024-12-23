Grain Market Update: Mixed Trends Amid Global Supply Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The grain showed mixed trends in late 2024, reflecting complex global and demand dynamics. Corn futures displayed strength, while soybeans and wheat faced downward pressure.



March 2025 corn futures reached $4.42 per bushel, up from $4.24 in November. The USDA surprised markets by cutting U.S. corn ending to 1.738 billion bushels, 200 million below previous estimates.



This reduction stemmed from increased ethanol use and exports. Soybean futures declined slightly. January 2025 contracts stood at $9.88 per bushel, down from $9.98 in November.



Record South American production weighed on prices, with Brazil's crop looking particularly strong. Wheat futures showed modest gains. March 2025 Chicago wheat closed at $5.52 per bushel, up from $5.36 in November.



Global wheat production in 2024 fell slightly below 2023 levels, with decreases in the EU and Ukraine offset by increases in Australia and Canada.







The USDA projected 2024 U.S. corn plantings at 91.5 million acres, exceeding earlier estimates. Soybean acreage is expected to increase 3% to 86.1 million acres.



Russia, the world's top wheat exporter, may see exports decline 11.7% in 2024/25 due to frost damage. This could impact global supply dynamics.



Market participants remain watchful of South American weather conditions and potential geopolitical risks affecting trade flows. These factors could introduce volatility in the coming months.

