AI-Weekly Surpasses 35,000 Weekly Readers

AI-Weekly, the world's leading weekly AI newsletter, has surpassed 35,000 readers, as demand for current AI news and trends accelerates.

- Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher, AI-Weekly

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI-Weekly, the premier, weekly, human-curated news aggregation service, today announced surpassing 35,000 weekly readers. A milestone that highlights the growing demand for high-quality, human-curated content in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

"Since launching the newsletter in February of 2024 we have seen rapid, consistent growth, both in readership and partnerships. I truly believe that 2025 will only see this growth continue." said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher of AI-Weekly. "Our continued mission is to provide timely, insightful, and carefully curated content to help readers stay ahead of the latest trends and developments in artificial intelligence each week."

Launched in late February of this year, AI-Weekly has quickly established itself as the go-to resource for AI professionals, researchers, developers, engineers, educators and enthusiasts alike. The newsletter delivers a weekly digest of the most relevant and impactful AI news, productivity tips, guides, and explainer videos, all curated by an experienced, human, editorial team. With a focus on keeping readers informed and engaged, AI-Weekly combines the best of AI-powered aggregation with human oversight to ensure that only the most valuable information reaches its readers each week.

"We have been contacted by several large, prominent, AI-related companies, offering consistent pre-release news and information that we believe readers will find incredibly useful. These new partnerships will transform AI-Weekly from a pure news publication, to a news and insider information publication. And that is a serious game changer." - Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher, AI-Weekly

AI-Weekly, published by Mind Vault Solutions Ltd., brings decades of editorial experience to its human-led curation, ensuring readers receive only the most relevant news from an industry that is expansive, fast-paced and often times, AI-generated. Regular features include expert interviews, technology spotlights, ethical considerations, and AI's practical applications across industries, ensuring comprehensive coverage from multiple angles of the AI landscape.

Key Newsletter Statistics:

Subscribers: 35,000+ per week and growing

Open Rate: 53%

Click Rate: 39%

Ad CTRs: 2-12%

Bounce Rate: 1.2%

These engagement rates highlight the newsletter's effectiveness as a trusted source of information, and a prime opportunity for advertisers.

Commitment to Accessibility and Inclusivity:

AI-Weekly is designed to be accessible to all, including those using screen readers and/or AI-powered assistants, reflecting the publication's dedication to inclusivity. Whether you're an AI professional or a casual enthusiast, AI-Weekly ensures that anyone interested in the latest AI trends can stay informed.

Free Subscription and Advertising Opportunities:

AI-Weekly is offered to readers free of charge, supported by sponsorships and advertising opportunities that allow companies to reach its growing audience. Sponsors and advertisers can access prime spots in the newsletter and benefit from the newsletter's high engagement rates and loyal readership.

About AI-Weekly:

AI-Weekly is the world's leading, weekly, artificial intelligence newsletter, reaching over 35,000 AI professionals, researchers, developers, engineers, educators, and enthusiasts each week. AI-Weekly aggregates (using AI) and curates (using human beings) the latest news and trends in artificial intelligence each week. It is published by Mind Vault Solutions Ltd., a digital marketing agency founded by AI-Weekly Publisher Aaron Di Blasi, that has provided expert services to businesses and organizations since 2004.

For more information, visit or subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here .

About Mind Vault Solutions Ltd.:

Mind Vault Solutions Ltd. is an award winning digital marketing agency established in 2004. It provides expert digital marketing services to businesses and organizations that require them, and is known for publishing top-tier newsletters like Top Tech Tidbits, Access Information News, and AI-Weekly, which serve niche markets with human-curated content.

