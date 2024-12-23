Japarov Urges European Parliament To Respect Kyrgyzstan's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has called on the European Parliament to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of his country following a on the human rights situation, Azernews reports.

In a statement, Japarov questioned how European lawmakers, who are thousands of kilometers away from Kyrgyzstan, could fully understand the situation in the country.

He challenged, "How can they, not seeing what is happening here, being a thousand kilometers away from Kyrgyzstan, know what is happening here? If this issue worries you so much, come to us. You will see everything on the spot."

Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan maintains good relations with all nations but reminded the European Parliament that it is an independent and sovereign state, with no need for foreign interference in its domestic politics.

The European Parliament's resolution was focused on the detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, who was arrested on suspicion of vote buying. Subsequently, the party was suspended from participating in upcoming elections.