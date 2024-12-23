Japarov Urges European Parliament To Respect Kyrgyzstan's Sovereignty
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has called on the European
Parliament to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of
his country following a resolution on the human rights situation,
Azernews reports.
In a statement, Japarov questioned how European lawmakers, who
are thousands of kilometers away from Kyrgyzstan, could fully
understand the situation in the country.
He challenged, "How can they, not seeing what is happening here,
being a thousand kilometers away from Kyrgyzstan, know what is
happening here? If this issue worries you so much, come to us. You
will see everything on the spot."
Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan maintains good relations with
all nations but reminded the European Parliament that it is an
independent and sovereign state, with no need for foreign
interference in its domestic politics.
The European Parliament's resolution was focused on the
detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, leader of the Social Democratic
Party of Kyrgyzstan, who was arrested on suspicion of vote buying.
Subsequently, the party was suspended from participating in
upcoming elections.
