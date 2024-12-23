TABIB Increases Free Medical Services And Insurance Coverage
Nazrin Abdul
“Currently, 3,315 medical services are provided to the
population free of charge,” stated TABIB Executive Director Vugar
Gurbanov during a press conference on TABIB's 2024 results and
plans for 2025, Azernews reports.
He noted that more than 90% of medical services covered by
compulsory health insurance can be delivered through medical
institutions under TABIB.
Gurbanov highlighted that the total value of medical services
provided to insured individuals under compulsory health insurance,
as part of the Services Envelope in TABIB-affiliated institutions,
amounted to 572,710,547 manats for the first 11 months of 2023.
In the corresponding period of 2024, this figure rose to
809,724,452 manats, representing a significant 42% increase.
He also explained that 246 service packages have been developed,
with their respective tariffs approved, for mandatory groups
employed in fields requiring periodic medical examinations upon job
entry and thereafter:
“All medical examinations for individuals working in jobs with
mandatory medical examination requirements and exposure to harmful
factors are fully covered.
Additionally, corresponding amendments have been made to medical
services provided to individuals not classified as insured under
the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Medical Insurance.'
Currently, 4,931 medical services and their tariffs have been
approved.”
