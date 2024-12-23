عربي


TABIB Increases Free Medical Services And Insurance Coverage

12/23/2024 6:09:02 AM

Nazrin Abdul

“Currently, 3,315 medical services are provided to the population free of charge,” stated TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov during a press conference on TABIB's 2024 results and plans for 2025, Azernews reports.

He noted that more than 90% of medical services covered by compulsory health insurance can be delivered through medical institutions under TABIB.

Gurbanov highlighted that the total value of medical services provided to insured individuals under compulsory health insurance, as part of the Services Envelope in TABIB-affiliated institutions, amounted to 572,710,547 manats for the first 11 months of 2023.

In the corresponding period of 2024, this figure rose to 809,724,452 manats, representing a significant 42% increase.

He also explained that 246 service packages have been developed, with their respective tariffs approved, for mandatory groups employed in fields requiring periodic medical examinations upon job entry and thereafter:

“All medical examinations for individuals working in jobs with mandatory medical examination requirements and exposure to harmful factors are fully covered.

Additionally, corresponding amendments have been made to medical services provided to individuals not classified as insured under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Medical Insurance.' Currently, 4,931 medical services and their tariffs have been approved.”

