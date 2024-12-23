Daily Passenger Traffic At Ukrainian Border Up To 150K Over Weekend

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past weekend, more than 150,000 people crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions daily, which is marks one of the record highs since martial law was imposed.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is not a record for border crossings in general, but amid martial law, this weekend saw one of the highest figures. On Saturday, about 150,000 people crossed in both directions, in 50 to 50 ratio as per entry and exit, and on Sunday it was 154,000 in both directions, but with a certain advantage for entry (10,000 more people crossed into than those who crossed out,” Demchenko said.

“We can say that this is one of the highest indicators during martial law. Prior to martial law, ports were operating, as were checkpoints on the borders with Russia, Belarus, and on the Transnistrian segment of the border with Moldova, and then, of course, figures were much higher. In the conditions of martial law and restrictions on the functioning of checkpoints and the load on the border with the European Union and Moldova, these are certain record indicators. Because even in the summer or New Year periods in previous years, passenger traffic was somewhere around 130,000 to 140,000 people on peak days. This weekend, these figures stand at 150,000,” Demchenko noted.

It should be recalled that border guards warned Ukrainians of an increase in passenger traffic at the border during the New Year holidays, asking people to choose the least busy checkpoints in advance.