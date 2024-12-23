عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Abandons Frontal Assault Tactics In Kurakhove Sector - Military

Russian Army Abandons Frontal Assault Tactics In Kurakhove Sector - Military


12/23/2024 6:08:38 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops in the Kurakhove direction have abandoned the tactics of frontal assaults, instead trying to cut off the logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces and deliberately destroying urban development.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“The fighting continues in the urban areas of Toretsk, Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar. The occupants have abandoned the tactic of storming the settlements head-on. They are trying to block transport arteries and cut off logistics from our defenders,” said Voloshyn.

According to him, the occupants are also deliberately destroying urban development with the help of“suicide bombers”.

“It has already been confirmed that in the Kurakhove sector and in the town of Kurakhove they have invented and are using the following tactics: they find“suicide bombers” who take anti-tank mines with them and, trying to break through the fire of our defenders, throw these mines into buildings. In this way, they destroy urban buildings and cause destruction,” Voloshyn noted.

Read also: Voloshyn: Enemy prepares for round-the-clock attacks in Vremivsk sector

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks in the Kurakhove sector yesterday. Fighting continues in Kurakhove in the urban area.

Photo: General Staff

MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109023351


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search