Russian Army Abandons Frontal Assault Tactics In Kurakhove Sector - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian in the Kurakhove direction have abandoned the tactics of frontal assaults, instead trying to cut off the logistics of the Ukrainian and deliberately destroying urban development.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“The fighting continues in the urban areas of Toretsk, Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar. The occupants have abandoned the tactic of storming the settlements head-on. They are trying to block arteries and cut off logistics from our defenders,” said Voloshyn.

According to him, the occupants are also deliberately destroying urban development with the help of“suicide bombers”.

“It has already been confirmed that in the Kurakhove sector and in the town of Kurakhove they have invented and are using the following tactics: they find“suicide bombers” who take anti-tank mines with them and, trying to break through the fire of our defenders, throw these mines into buildings. In this way, they destroy urban buildings and cause destruction,” Voloshyn noted.

Voloshyn: Enemy prepares for round-the-clock attacks insector

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks in the Kurakhove sector yesterday. Fighting continues in Kurakhove in the urban area.

Photo: General Staff