Kuwait Communications Minister Receives GCC Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Communications Omar Al-Omar received Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, where they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation that supports and develops digital transformation.

In a statement to KUNA on Monday, Al-Omar said the meeting reviewed regional and international developments in the field of communications and technology, praising the distinguished relations between Kuwait and the GCC countries.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, praising the role of Kuwait in supporting joint Gulf work, especially in the fields of digital transformation and future technologies.

This visit comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the GCC countries and enhance integration in various vital fields to achieve the aspirations of the Gulf people for sustainable development and prosperity. (end)

