Not Afraid Of BJP Stir During Centenary Celebrations Of 1924 Cong Session, Says DK Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Dec 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday rubbished BJP's warning of widespread agitation during the centenary celebrations of 194 session and said that the party will celebrate the Belagavi session, the historic one in country's history.

“I am not dead yet, I am alive. D.K. Shivakumar is still the president of state Congress unit. I am not afraid of BJP's protests," Shivakumar stated.

Notably, the preparations are in final stages for the centenary celebrations of 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The event is scheduled in Belagavi on December 26 and 27. The party has also decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 26 in Belagavi and a public meeting on December 27.

Shivakumar further remarked, "Mahatma Gandhi led Independence struggle as the president of the Congress party and secured freedom for the nation. It was the result of freedom movement under his watch that we got our democracy, Constitution, the national flag, and the national anthem.”

“It is our responsibility to preserve and ensure that these ideals remain the cornerstone of democracy. Gandhi Ji's legacy should be remembered every day, that is why his portrait is printed on currency notes. Protesting during an event that honors a leader like Gandhi Ji - do they think we will be intimidated?" Shivakumar questioned.

“Belagavi session centenary celebration is a historic event to commemorate the nation's history. The history of Congress Party is the history of the nation,” he said.

"In 1924, when Mahatma Gandhi assumed the presidency of the Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru and Karnataka's Gangadhar Deshpande served as AICC general secretaries. Together, they organized the Congress session in Belagavi and facilitated Gandhi's presidency," he explained.

"From here, Gandhi led the country's freedom struggle. During the 2023 elections, we launched our Praja Dhwani Yatra from this very place and carried out our campaign. Following this, we won 136 constituencies in the state and established a stable government," he said.

"Once again, from this land, we are organizing this event to determine the direction for the country and the state. At this juncture, key leaders from across the country will discuss the challenges faced by the nation and the state in the executive committee meeting and deliberate on the path forward," he added.

When asked about the number of Congress leaders attending the event from across the country, he said, "Around 500 to 600 key Congress leaders from across the nation will attend. This includes AICC general secretaries, executive committee members, presidents of all Pradesh Congress Committees, leaders of legislative parties from all states, and Members of Parliament.”

“While they will participate in the public gathering, only executive committee members will attend the committee meeting," he said.