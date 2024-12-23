Neighbors Located In Goa Is Delighted To Welcome Comorin For A One-Of-A-Kind Culinary Residency This Festive Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Neighbors, located in Goa, a beloved European all-day dining destination in Assagao, is delighted to welcome Comorin (as the first edition of Neighbors & Friends series) for a one-of-a-kind residency this festive season.



The Neighbors & Friends ft Comorin residency starting from December 19th till January 1st, promises to serve exquisite flavors, featuring a specially curated menu alongside vibrant bar takeovers and live performances. This unique collaboration between two iconic brands in the F&B space offers guests a phenomenal dining experience filled with festive cheer and culinary celebration.



Says Ginny Kohli, Founder Of Neighbors:“This holiday season, we're bringing something truly special to Goa with our collaboration with Comorin. Together, we aim to create an experience that perfectly balances Comorin's innovative culinary and cocktail expertise with Neighbors' vibrant, festive spirit. We're looking forward to welcoming guests for evenings filled with incredible food, creative cocktails, and an atmosphere brimming with energy, conversations, and celebration.”



Comorin is an all-day restaurant and bar in Gurugram, owned and operated by EHV International. It has won several awards for its innovative bar program and food. It has been voted among the Top 10 Restaurants in India by the restaurant industry for the last 3 years at the FoodFood Awards. It has also been voted 'The Best Restaurant Bar in India' (30 Best Bars) for the 3rd year running.



Curated by Chef Dhiraj Dargan, Brand Chef for Comorin Restaurants, the special pop-up menu features Comorin favourites like Dahi Batata Puri with Wasabi, Andhra Gongura Chicken on Crispy Murukku, Champaran Mutton with Sattu Parantha, and Nilgiri Coconut Masala paired with Malabar Parantha, alongside delightful desserts such as Cheeni Malai Toast and Overnight Cooked Kheer.



Says Brand Chef Dhiraj Dargan: "At Comorin, we are passionate about reimagining traditional Indian dishes, infusing them with a contemporary flair while staying true to their authentic roots. Our menu celebrates the rich diversity of India's regional food, and this collaboration with Neighbors is the perfect opportunity to showcase our innovative approach to Goa."



To perfectly complement these delectable dishes, Varun Sharma, Head of Bars EHV International has crafted the beverage menu which includes cocktails like Pickled Pomegranate Whisky, Cuban Sour, Fennel Paloma, Gun Powder Fizz & more.



Says Head of Bars, Varun Sharma:“We are excited to bring Comorin's award-winning cocktails to Goa, a dynamic combination of exceptional food and innovative drinks designed to delight the discerning palate of Goa's audience.



Special Festive Menus



The Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24th will present an indulgent 5-course menu priced at INR 3,500 onwards (exclusive of alcohol)- 7pm onwards, crafted to represent the warmth and magic of the season. As the year winds down, the celebration continues with a lavish New Year's Eve Dinner on December 31st, featuring another spectacular 5-course meal priced at INR 5,000 onwards (exclusive of alcohol) - 7pm onwards till late, setting the perfect tone to welcome 2025.





About Neighbors



Founded in the heart of Assagao, Goa, Neighbors has emerged as a groundbreaking dining concept that transcends traditional restaurant experiences. The brand's approach turns every meal into something special, combining European charm with the warmth of local hospitality.



With a menu that blends global and local flavors, Neighbors caters to modern food enthusiasts who appreciate both creativity and quality. Whether it's an Espresso Martini or a signature coffee blend, every dish and drink reflects the brand's passion for good food and a great culinary experience.

As Neighbors expands across India, it stays true to its roots-building spaces where people can come together, savor great flavors and have a memorable dining experience.



About EHV



EHV International, a part of the Old World Hospitality Group, owns and operates several path-breaking restaurants that are market leaders in their respective cuisines, including Indian Accent, Comorin, Hosa, Fireback, Chor Bizarre, and Koloman NYC



