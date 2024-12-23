Export Season 2024/25: How Much Grain, Oilseed Crops Ukraine Plans To Sell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In accordance with the forecast balance between and demand for grain and oilseed in the marketing year 2024/2025, Ukraine is planning to export around 46.9 million tonnes of them.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As of December 2024, in accordance with forecast balance between supply and demand for grain and oilseed crops in the marketing year 2024/2025, the export of grain crops was estimated at about 40.3 million tonnes (i.e. 66.7% of the total supply), oilseed crops – at 6.6 million tonnes,” the report states.

Ukraine's grain exports include 16.2 million tonnes of wheat, 2.9 million tonnes of barley, 20.5 million tonnes of corn, and about 0.7 million tonnes of other grain and leguminous crops.

As for oilseeds, Ukraine is planning to export 3.7 million tonnes of soybeans and 2.9 million tonnes of rapeseed.

Meanwhile, 99.5% of the total supply of sunflower seeds is expected to be processed on the domestic market, totaling 10.9 million tonnes. The production output of sunflower oil will reach around 4.9 million tonnes.

As emphasized by the ministry, despite Russian armed aggression, Ukraine remains one of the world's leading producers and suppliers of certain agricultural products, such as grain, oilseeds, vegetables and fruit. The agricultural sector not only ensures domestic food security but provides raw materials for processing enterprises.

According to the data from the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), in the marketing year 2023/2024 (which ended on June 30, 2024), Ukraine exported 57.5 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops.

A reminder that, in January-November 2024, Ukraine's agricultural exports reached 72.7 million tonnes. By the end of the year, they are expected to hit around 77 million tonnes.