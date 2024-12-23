Azerbaijan's TABIB Reports Increased Medical Services In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

“During January–November 2024, 22.1 million applications were registered at our medical institutions, and 76.8 million medical services were provided,” TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov announced during a press summarizing the organization's 2024 achievements and plans for 2025, Azernews reports.

Highlighting a 9% rise in applications and a 20% increase in services provided compared to 2023, Mr. Gurbanov detailed key accomplishments. He revealed that over 348,000 surgical operations and procedures were conducted this year, along with 30.5 million laboratory services, marking a 34% year-on-year growth.

Additionally, he noted that more than 6 million radiological examinations were performed during the January–November period, reflecting TABIB's ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency nationwide.