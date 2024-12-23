Azerbaijan's TABIB Reports Increased Medical Services In 2024
Date
12/23/2024 5:13:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
“During January–November 2024, 22.1 million applications were
registered at our medical institutions, and 76.8 million medical
services were provided,” TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov
announced during a press conference summarizing the organization's
2024 achievements and plans for 2025, Azernews
reports.
Highlighting a 9% rise in applications and a 20% increase in
services provided compared to 2023, Mr. Gurbanov detailed key
accomplishments. He revealed that over 348,000 surgical operations
and procedures were conducted this year, along with 30.5 million
laboratory services, marking a 34% year-on-year growth.
Additionally, he noted that more than 6 million radiological
examinations were performed during the January–November period,
reflecting TABIB's ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare
accessibility and efficiency nationwide.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109023230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.