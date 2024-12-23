عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's TABIB Reports Increased Medical Services In 2024

Azerbaijan's TABIB Reports Increased Medical Services In 2024


12/23/2024 5:13:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

“During January–November 2024, 22.1 million applications were registered at our medical institutions, and 76.8 million medical services were provided,” TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov announced during a press conference summarizing the organization's 2024 achievements and plans for 2025, Azernews reports.

Highlighting a 9% rise in applications and a 20% increase in services provided compared to 2023, Mr. Gurbanov detailed key accomplishments. He revealed that over 348,000 surgical operations and procedures were conducted this year, along with 30.5 million laboratory services, marking a 34% year-on-year growth.

Additionally, he noted that more than 6 million radiological examinations were performed during the January–November period, reflecting TABIB's ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency nationwide.

MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109023230


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search