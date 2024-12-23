MP Ruhullah, PDP's Para Among Others Outside CM's Residence To Protest Over Reservation Policy

Aga Ruhullah started the protest march from Burn Hall school and reached outside CM's residence, demanding rational Reservation Policy for Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency KNO.

Legislators including, Khursheed, and Waheed ur Rehman Parra also joined the protest, PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also arrived at the spot.

Earlier in the day, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he will also join the protest if allowed by the authorities. Aga Ruhullah, whose party National Conference is in power in Jammu and Kashmir, had on Sunday urged people to join the protest in a peaceful and dignified manner outside chief minister Omar Abdullah's residence.

Calls for revocation of reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir have been getting louder with student association, several leaders and political parties extending support to the protest.

The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.

