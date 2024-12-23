MP Ruhullah, PDP's Para Among Others Outside CM's Residence To Protest Over Reservation Policy
Date
12/23/2024 5:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah today reached outside chief Minister Omar Abdullah's official residence in Gupkar to protest over Reservation Policy row. PDP leaders Waheed ur Rehman Parra and Iltija Mufti among others also reached the spot to join the protest.
Aga Ruhullah started the protest march from Burn Hall school and reached outside CM's residence, demanding rational Reservation Policy for Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency KNO.
Legislators including, sheikh Khursheed, and Waheed ur Rehman Parra also joined the protest, PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also arrived at the spot.
Earlier in the day, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he will also join the protest if allowed by the authorities. Aga Ruhullah, whose party National Conference is in power in Jammu and Kashmir, had on Sunday urged people to join the protest in a peaceful and dignified manner outside chief minister Omar Abdullah's residence.
Calls for revocation of reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir have been getting louder with student association, several leaders and political parties extending support to the protest.
The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.
