Brazil’S Venture Capital Rollercoaster: A 46% Drop And Future Hopes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's startup ecosystem experienced a sharp downturn in the third quarter of 2024. Venture capital investments plummeted 46%, from $879 million to $474 million.



This decline followed a brief surge in the second quarter, which had nearly matched 2022 levels. The global venture capital also contracted, but less severely.



Worldwide investments fell 26.6%, from $95.5 billion to $70.1 billion. Experts now consider the $70-97 billion range the "new normal" for quarterly investments.

Several factors contributed to Brazil's decline:

1. U.S. election concerns

2. Monetary tightening

3. Fiscal uncertainties

4. Ongoing reform discussions



Carolina de Oliveira, a KPMG partner, explained that investors rushed to close deals before the U.S. elections, causing the second-quarter surge and subsequent drop.







In addition, artificial intelligence emerged as a bright spot, attracting nearly 40% of global investments. CodeBit , a Brazilian software firm, capitalized on this trend.



The company grew 35% in 2024, exceeding expectations with its AI-powered document analysis tool. The market now looks towards recovery, with significant improvement expected in 2025.



Experts anticipate a resurgence in IPOs, particularly in the second half of 2025. This could provide exit opportunities for investors and stimulate new investments.



Approximately 3,000 companies in the U.S. and 100 in Brazil await favorable conditions for IPOs. KPMG reports increased interest from Brazilian companies seeking IPO preparation advice.



Venture capital firms have resumed fundraising after a period of cautious spending. By September 2024, they had raised $143 billion, on track to surpass 2023's total of $203 billion.



However, this figure remains below the 2021 peak of $383.2 billion. In Brazil, multifamily offices have increasingly entered the venture capital market through funds.



Investors now exercise more caution, focusing on sustainable businesses after the 2021-2022 investment frenzy. The healthcare, software, and business solutions sectors have attracted significant attention in Brazil.



In addition, some startups that conserved their 2021 funding now seek new investments, often at adjusted valuations and through alternative instruments like promissory notes.



Despite the current downturn, the venture capital market shows signs of adaptation and resilience. Investors and startups navigate this new landscape with cautious optimism, balancing risk and opportunity in an evolving economic environment.

