(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets brace for a prolonged period of high interest rates. Analysts now project the Selic rate to reach 15% by the end of 2025, a level not seen since 2006.



This forecast represents a significant shift from earlier expectations and highlights the challenges facing Brazil's economy. The Central of Brazil faces a complex task. It must control inflation while supporting economic growth.



Recent communications from Gabriel Galípolo, the future Central Bank president, have emphasized the need to bring inflation to the 3% target. External factors complicate the situation.



A stronger dollar and adverse global conditions contribute to inflationary pressures. These elements reinforce expectations of higher interest rates in the coming years.





Major financial institutions have adjusted their forecasts accordingly:







Santander raised its end-of-cycle Selic estimate from 13% to 15.5%



Banco do Brasil now projects 15.25%, up from 13.75%

BTG Pactual revised its forecast to 15.25% for both cycle end and December 2025



The market anticipates a series of rate hikes, with 14.25% seen as the minimum Selic rate for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts expect this restrictive monetary policy to continue throughout the year, with rate cuts potentially beginning only in 2026.This aggressive tightening strategy aims to curb inflation and maintain economic stability. However, it also poses risks to economic growth. The coming years will test the effectiveness of this approach in balancing Brazil's economic priorities.