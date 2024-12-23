Agreement In Principle Reached On Agreement Between Japan And The Republic Of Zambia For The Promotion And Protection Of Investment

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Japan and the Republic of Zambia have agreed in principle on the Agreement between Japan and the Republic of Zambia for the and Protection of at the third round of negotiations held in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, on 16-17 December, 2024.

The Japanese delegation to this round was led by Mr. MURAKAMI Kenju, Deputy Director General, African Affairs Department, of Foreign Affairs, while the Zambian delegation was led by Mr. Musokotwane Sichizuwe, Director of Industry, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry. Both delegations also included their respective government officials.The agreement mainly aims to strengthen the legal protection of investments. It is expected to promote mutual investment between Japan and Zambia and further strengthen economic relations between the two countries.Both sides will continue to work on necessary procedures with the aim of early signing and conclusion of the agreement.

