Al Annabi Head Coach Garcia Hails Qatar's Fighting Spirit

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's performance in the opening match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup on Saturday has impressed coach Luis Garcia.

The newly-appointed Al Annabi head coach praised his team's persistence despite having to share points with UAE following a one-all draw in their opening match of the eight-nation in Kuwait, noting that the“players delivered a strong, fighting performance” at the Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah in Sulaibikhat on Saturday.

Asia's Player of the Year, Akram Afif, made his presence felt once again as the feared striker put Qatar ahead in the 17th minute, converting a penalty earned by Hommam Al Amin.



It looked like Qatar were heading towards a victory, but Yahya Al Ghassani's equaliser for the UAE in the first minute of stoppage time frustrated Al Annabi hopes.

However, Garcia said the team had anticipated such strong opposition from the Emiratis.

Qatar coach Luis Garcia (left) speaks during a press conference after the match against UAE on Saturday.

“We knew this would be a challenging match against a strong competitor,” Garcia said.

“We started the match perfectly and could have doubled the score, but in the second half the UAE team had the advantage, and in the second half we had dangerous counterattacks.

“We retreated a little after the lead goal, and in the second half the players showed a great fighting spirit until the last seconds of the match, and I am proud of what they presented, and the draw was fair,” the Spaniard said.

“Overall, we are satisfied with what we have presented and look forward to completing the journey with all our strength,” Garcia said as Qatar now shift focus to tomorrow's Group A match against Oman.

Garcia acknowledged the challenges ahead, highlighting the importance of regrouping and refining their approach as the tournament progresses.

“The time between matches is short, but we must work on addressing mistakes. I'm proud of what the players have accomplished and will focus on building on these positives to enhance our performance in the upcoming games,” Garcia, who recently replaced Marquez Lopez as the coach, said.

With the significant support of Qatari fans in Kuwait providing an additional morale boost, Qatar will head to their next task tomorrow, before taking on the hosts in their last Group A match on December 27.

The semi-finals will be played on December 31, and the new champions of the Gulf will be crowned on January 3, 2025.