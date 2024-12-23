mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel

Andreas Wyss is running for election to the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group

23.12.2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, 23 December 2024 At the Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag on 2 April 2025, the Board of Directors will propose Andreas Wyss to the for new election to the Board of Directors. Gabriela Theus is not running for re-election. Andreas Wyss will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as a new member of the Board of Directors. It is planned that he will take over the management of the Audit and Risk Committee. Andreas Wyss studied economics and is a certified public accountant and US CPA. He has worked for the auditing company BDO for over 30 years at various management levels in Switzerland, Canada and the USA - including as a member of the Executive Board of BDO, Head of the Swiss-wide ERP/software unit BDO ABACUS and as International Liaison Partner with responsibility for the BDO network of international clients. Andreas Wyss has extensive experience as an auditor and on audit committees. From 2021 to 2023, he got to know the mobilezone Group as a client partner for BDO. Gabriela Theus, a member of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag since 2018, will not be running for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. She has chaired the Audit and Risk Committee for almost seven years. The Board of Directors would like to thank Gabriela Theus for her many years of service to mobilezone and wishes her all the best for her personal and professional future. Press release (PDF) Media contact

Gregor Vogt

Chief Customer Officer

mobilezone ltd

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated net income of CHF 49.5 million in the reporting year 2023. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.



The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV, and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.



