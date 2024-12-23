Saudi Embassy Resumes Operations In Kabul After One-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Saudi Embassy in Kabul has announced that it has resumed its operations after nearly a year-long hiatus.

The embassy made the announcement on Sunday, December 22, stating that“the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kabul has resumed its activities as of December 22.”

The Saudi Embassy in Kabul had suspended its activities in February of the previous year, citing security concerns.

In its statement marking the reopening of the embassy, Saudi Arabia mentioned that the embassy's reopening is in line with the Kingdom's desire“to provide all services to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.”

It is important to note that in August 2021, following the collapse of the previous Afghanistan government, Saudi Arabia evacuated its diplomats from Kabul. However, by November of the same year, it returned with limited diplomatic staff to provide consular services.

Over the past three years, Saudi Arabia's activities in Afghanistan have been minimal, mainly focusing on humanitarian aid and addressing immediate humanitarian needs.

The Taliban regime has repeatedly urged regional and international countries to reopen their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

Currently, the embassies of several countries, including Russia, China, and Iran, are active in Kabul, while Western countries are conducting their diplomatic activities from outside Afghanistan.

While no country has yet officially recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, several regional countries continue to normalize their relations with the Taliban government.

