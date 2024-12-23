Chinese investors brace to finance construction of combined-cycle power plants in Iran

(MENAFN) Chinese investors are ready to finance the construction of combined-cycle power plants in Iran's energy-rich Khuzestan province as part of efforts to address the country’s imbalances and boost regional economic development. Zhao Bin He, the Executive Director of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Iran Office, made this announcement during a meeting with Khuzestan's governor and local religious leaders on Thursday. Zhao emphasized China’s intention to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Iran, particularly focusing on the Khuzestan region.



In his remarks, Zhao highlighted the long-standing relationship between Iran and China, built on mutual respect, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. He noted that Khuzestan’s strategic location in southwest Iran, along with its vast economic potential, makes it a crucial player in advancing Iran-China relations. He specifically pointed to the province’s access to the Persian Gulf and its proximity to other regional economies as factors that create exceptional opportunities for port infrastructure development and maritime transport.



Zhao emphasized China’s willingness to invest in Khuzestan's infrastructure, particularly expanding port capacity, as well as pursuing joint projects in energy, industry, and agriculture. He also expressed China's openness to collaborate on sports infrastructure development in the province, showing a broad interest in enhancing various sectors.



Despite facing international sanctions, Zhao praised Iran’s achievements in scientific, economic, and political fields, noting that these successes reflect the resilience and capabilities of the Iranian people. China remains committed to supporting Iran’s development goals, especially in Khuzestan, through strategic investments and cooperation.

