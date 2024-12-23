Iranian FM gathers with D-8 secretary-general to talk over trade, investment

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Abdolnaser Hemmati, met with Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, the Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, on Thursday to discuss enhancing trade and investment among the eight member countries. The meeting occurred during the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo, Egypt, where Hemmati accompanied Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. One of the main topics of discussion was the bloc's ambitious goal of reaching USD500 billion in trade volume by 2030, a target Hemmati reaffirmed during the talks.



Hemmati highlighted the economic potential of the D-8 and stressed the importance of leveraging this potential for mutual benefit. He pointed out that Iran is committed to activating and optimizing the opportunities within the bloc to foster stronger economic relations. The D-8, a group of developing Islamic nations, comprises countries with a combined population of around 1.2 billion people, which offers significant economic promise.



In 2022, trade among the D-8 member states reached USD320 billion, showing that the group has already established a robust trading network. This trade volume underscores the bloc’s growing economic ties and its potential to further expand these relations in the coming years. Hemmati’s remarks were in line with Iran’s broader strategy to deepen economic partnerships within the D-8.



The D-8, established to promote cooperation among developing Muslim countries, continues to focus on enhancing trade, investment, and economic collaboration. Hemmati's discussions with Imam are seen as a step toward realizing the group’s trade target and strengthening its economic influence on the global stage.

