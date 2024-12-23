Horng Shan House By Sheng-Tien Hung Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horng Shan House

Sheng-Tien Hung's Innovative Residential Interior Design Recognized with Esteemed A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Sheng-Tien Hung 's "Horng Shan House" as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and functionality of Horng Shan House, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the field of interior design.The Iron A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design is particularly significant as it recognizes designs that not only showcase aesthetic excellence but also demonstrate practical solutions that enhance the quality of life for users. Horng Shan House's recognition underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry, aligning with the highest standards of design practice.Horng Shan House stands out for its innovative use of ultra high-performance concrete (UHPC) to create curved ceilings and wall surfaces reminiscent of poetic melodies. The spacious, open living space draws inspiration from modernism and contemporary minimalist poetry, featuring large windows that provide ample natural light and enhance the warm, modern aesthetic. The design's simplicity, influenced by the owners' love for reading and innovation, is complemented by modular cabinetry in Morandi blue and pink, infusing the space with a fresh, elegant, and sophisticated ambiance.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Sheng-Tien Hung's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation within the brand, as the team continues to strive for excellence and create spaces that resonate with both functionality and aesthetics.About Sheng-Tien HungSheng-Tien Hung is a talented designer based in Taiwan. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating functional yet aesthetically pleasing spaces, Sheng-Tien Hung has established a reputation for delivering innovative interior design solutions. The designer's work is characterized by a thoughtful blend of modernism and contemporary minimalist poetry, resulting in spaces that are both visually striking and deeply meaningful.About Horng Shan Engineering Development Co., Ltd.Horng Shan Engineering Development Co., Ltd. boasts a professional design team comprised of dozens of experts from various fields, including spatial designers, visual designers, industrial designers, and engineers. Through collaborative teamwork, we create spatial designs that resonate with both functionality and aesthetics. Whether it's commercial spaces, exhibition designs, trendy pop-up shops, temporary counters, and more, we uphold the principles of energy efficiency, environmental conservation, and thoughtful service. With substantial resource investment, we enhance the layout and atmosphere of exhibition spaces, transforming abstract concepts into resonant realities. Let us bring your vision to life.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award have demonstrated a solid understanding of design principles and showcased creativity in their execution. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions to the respective fields, recognizing designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award-winning works in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category excel in areas such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to showcase the transformative power of good design in creating a better world. By celebrating innovative, functional, and aesthetically remarkable designs, the award inspires designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Winning the A' Design Award provides an opportunity for designers to gain global recognition and elevate their status within their respective industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

