Raffles Udaipur Welcomes Guests To An Unforgettable Christmas And New Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2024 - Raffles Udaipur, the first Raffles hotel in India, invites guests to indulge in a magical festive experience this Christmas. Raffles Udaipur is hosting an exclusive Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, priced at ₹10,000+ taxes per person. The evening features a sumptuous multi-course meal, live music, and premium beverages, offering a truly magical holiday celebration.



The Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Raffles Udaipur offers a luxurious dining experience, starting with a selection of exquisite salads, including Serrano Ham with Melon, Chicken Mortadella, Salmon Gravlax, and Turkey Ham. Guests can also enjoy the carving station that showcases Roast Turkey with Pistachio Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, and Cranberry Sauce, along with Lamb Raan and Salmon Wellington to name a few. To conclude the festive meal, indulge in sweet treats like Yule Log, Plum Cake, and Stollen

Bread that will provide a perfect & sweet finish to the evening.



Located on a tranquil 21-acre private island in Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur offers an extraordinary escape into luxury, combining the serene beauty of Rajasthan's landscapes with the timeless elegance of Raffles' renowned service. This holiday season, the resort promises a host of exclusive experiences, world-class dining, and opulent accommodations that will make this festive season unforgettable.



A Festive Sanctuary Amidst the Serene Beauty of Rajasthan



Nestled in the midst of lush gardens, sweeping hills, and the peaceful Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur offers a refreshing setting for the holiday retreat. The 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a soothing boat ride, brings guests to this private island oasis. Enriching the experience, the resort's dedicated butler narrates the fascinating history of Udaipur and the origins of this tranquil sanctuary, blending storytelling with scenic beauty included in the itinerary. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature, including migratory birds and a historic 400-year-old temple, the hotel offers the perfect blend of tranquility and opulence-an idyllic escape for those seeking both peace and luxury in wintertime.



Experience Luxury Like Never Before with Breathtaking Views



The hotel's 101 rooms, suites, and signature suites are designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. Every room is meticulously crafted with uninterrupted views of Udai Sagar Lake, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty that surrounds them. Private outdoor spaces, such as plunge pools, balconies, and expansive gardens, add an extra layer of exclusivity and relaxation. The hotel's design fuses Western luxury with Rajasthan's rich royal heritage and Mughal-inspired architecture, creating an experience that's both culturally rich and luxuriously modern.



Exquisite Culinary Experiences for the Festive Season



Raffles Udaipur takes its guests on an exceptional culinary journey this holiday season. The acclaimed Sawai Kitchen, recognized by the Food Food Top 50 Restaurants Awards 2024, is known for its reinvention of royal Rajasthani recipes and will continue to offer a dining experience unlike any other.



For guests who enjoy hands-on experiences, Rasoi, the hotel's exclusive cookery school, offers the perfect opportunity to discover the art of Rajasthani cooking in an interactive, engaging way. Guests can also indulge in freshly baked artisan breads, French pastries, and decadent desserts at the Raffles Patisserie, a haven for those with a sweet tooth during the festive season.



Immersive Holiday Experiences to Elevate the Festive Spirit



Raffles Udaipur offers a range of bespoke experiences that bring the holiday magic to life. Unwind in style at The Writers Bar, where guests can savor artisanal cocktails, champagne, and caviar in a refined and cozy atmosphere. For those looking to socialize, the iconic Long Bar is the perfect venue to gather with loved ones and friends, offering expertly crafted cocktails, including the signature Udaipur Sling, a unique interpretation of the classic Singapore Sling made with locally sourced ingredients.



Guests can also immerse themselves in wellness and relaxation with tailored experiences such as yoga and meditation sessions, guided farm tours, and astronomy excursions under the starry sky. For a truly romantic and unforgettable experience, guests can take part in a celestial cruise on Udai Sagar Lake, sailing beneath a moonlit sky. The

Raffles Spa offers a serene escape with its range of authentic treatments, while the fitness center and swimming pool provide additional ways to unwind.





About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set during Udai Sagar Lake, home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna, Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer Gastronomical journey. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travelers who are on a constant quest for peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional wellbeing that the brand is committed to.





About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made, and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles

can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

