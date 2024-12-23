Starbucks workers in US expand strike to Boston, Dallas, Portland amid escalating dispute

(MENAFN) Starbucks workers in the United States have expanded their strike to Boston, Dallas, and Portland amid an intensifying labor dispute just days before Christmas, according to an announcement by the company’s union on Sunday. The strike, which has now entered the third day of a planned five-day escalation, has already led to the closure of nearly 50 stores nationwide, with additional locations joining the effort in solidarity, Starbucks Workers United stated.



The strike stems from stalled contract negotiations that have been ongoing since February. The union has accused Starbucks of engaging in "bad faith bargaining" and failing to present a serious economic proposal. Workers are demanding improved pay, enhanced benefits, and greater job security, arguing that the company continues to reap substantial profits while cutting employee hours.



Initially starting Friday in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle, the strike has since spread to other locations, including Columbus, Denver, and Pittsburgh. Starbucks has defended its actions, asserting that union representatives "prematurely ended" bargaining sessions. Despite this claim, the union maintains that the company has yet to offer a legitimate economic proposal to address workers’ concerns.



With the holiday season approaching, tensions between the company and its employees remain unresolved. The union has vowed to persist in its efforts until workers' demands are met, highlighting the growing urgency of their call for fair treatment and equitable workplace conditions.

