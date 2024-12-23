The installed base of fleet management systems in Australia and New Zealand will reach 2.7 million units by 2028

(MENAFN- Berg Insight) Gothenburg, Sweden – December 22, 2024: According to a new research report from the leading IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) was around 1.6 million units in Q4-2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5 percent, this number is expected to reach 2.7 million units by 2028. A large number of vendors are active on the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand. The top-15 players in the region together account for 60 percent of the active units on the market, and a third is represented by the top-5 alone.



A wide variety of players serve the fleet telematics market in Australia and New Zealand, ranging from small local vendors to leading international solution providers. Berg Insight ranks Teletrac Navman, EROAD and MTData as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in Australia and New Zealand. “US-based Teletrac Navman was the first to reach 100,000 units in the region and this milestone has also been achieved by New Zealand-based EROAD and Australia-based MTData”, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. He adds that the remaining top-5 solution providers in the ANZ region are US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia. “Canada-based Geotab is now also a key player in the region achieving significant growth especially in Australia”, continued Mr. Andersson.



Other notable vendors with estimated installed bases of at least 40,000 active units in the region include local solution providers such as Australia-based Linxio and IntelliTrac and New Zealand-based Smartrak (Constellation Software), as well as international players including South Africa-based MiX by Powerfleet (formerly MiX Telematics). The latter was acquired by Powerfleet based in the US in a deal finalised in April 2024. Powerfleet later also acquired Fleet Complete in October 2024. Canada-based Fleet Complete itself entered the ANZ region through the acquisition of Geotab’s reseller Securatrak almost a decade ago. US-based Rand McNally which acquired Fleetsu in Australia in 2022 is now also a notable player in the region.



Additional top-15 players in the ANZ region are Digital Matter and Procon Telematics as well as Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare and Directed Technologies (Directed Electronics Australia). “Directed Technologies notably works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs on the local market”, said Mr. Andersson. Solution vendors just outside of the top list moreover include South Africa-based Ctrack, UK-based Radius and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions’ Webfleet headquartered in the Netherlands as well as Sensium and Microlise based in Australia and the UK respectively. “Following the recent acquisition of Inseego’s international telematics business completed in December 2024, the reunified telematics business under Ctrack is once again established as a sizeable player also in the ANZ region”, concluded Mr. Andersson.







MENAFN23122024005012011496ID1109022497