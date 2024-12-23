Over Thousand Applications Submitted To Ukrainian Legion In Poland Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than a thousand applications have already been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland.

This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in an interview with Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

Bodnar emphasized that the formation of a Ukrainian unit on Polish territory is a crucial element of cooperation and the fulfillment of high-level agreements.

"We currently have over a thousand applications under review by the relevant commission. We hope that this number will continue to grow," said Bodnar.

According to him, the Polish side is providing support for basic military training, equipping, and field exercises.

As previously reported, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, recently stated that Poland is ready to begin training this Ukrainian unit.

Poland is one of Ukraine's closest allies in countering Russian aggression. Warsaw has provided Ukraine with 45 military aid packages worth over €4 billion. A logistics hub operates in Poland to facilitate the delivery of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. More than 20,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already been trained at Polish military training grounds.

The recruitment center for the Ukrainian Legion is located in Poland at:

Lublin, Spokojna Street, 2 (Spokojna 2).

Contact phone number: +38 (093) 806-20-68.

Applications for service in the Legion can also be submitted online at gov.