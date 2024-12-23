Russians Launch 400 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Within 24 Hrs
12/23/2024 1:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Russian forces carried out 400 attacks on eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as per Ukrinform.
According to Fedorov, 204 drones of various modifications targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Additionally, 22 rocket artillery strikes hit Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Furthermore, 174 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of these same settlements.
Fedorov noted that there were no reports of damage to residential buildings or infrastructure, and no civilians were harmed.
Earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, a drone attack on a residential area left four people injured.
