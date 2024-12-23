Russian Propaganda Threatens“Powerful Strike” CCD Addresses Ukrainians
12/23/2024 12:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is spreading information about the alleged preparation of a "powerful strike." However, it is important to remember that the danger persists daily, and the enemy does not warn about attacks in advance.
This was noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to Ukrinform.
The CCD states that Russian propaganda claims to be preparing a "powerful strike" on Ukrainian "call centers" and mentions plans to use new North Korean ballistic missiles to target Kyiv.
"The threat of missile strikes has existed 24/7 since the first day of the full-scale invasion. The aggressor does not provide advance warnings of attacks, and such messages are tools for amplifying panic among the population," the center emphasizes.
The CCD reminded citizens of the importance of not ignoring air raid warnings and continuing to follow official sources. In case of danger, they urge citizens to seek shelter immediately.
"We also ask representatives of Ukrainian media outlets that have picked up this news to approach such information with caution, as it may inadvertently support the aggressor's fear-mongering campaign," the center added.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia intensifies militarization of youth for long-term war against Ukraine.
