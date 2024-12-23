Georgian PM Warns Zourabichvili Over Election Proposal
Date
12/23/2024 12:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili could face criminal
charges if she continues to advocate for new parliamentary
elections, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated during a
December 22 briefing, Azernews reports.
Kobakhidze criticized Zourabichvili's recent meeting with
opposition representatives and NGOs on December 21, describing her
initiative as a violation of Georgian law.“Her initiative is a
gross violation of Georgian laws and entails criminal liability,”
he said.
According to Georgian legislation, new elections can only be
called under three conditions: annulment of election results by the
Central Election Commission or the Constitutional Court, the
expiration of the parliament's four-year term, or a failure by
parliament to express confidence in the government.
“If the president nevertheless decides to call new parliamentary
elections for another reason, she will be held criminally liable
for this,” Kobakhidze warned.
This marks another point of contention between Zurabishvili and
the ruling Georgian Dream party, adding further tension to the
country's political climate.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.