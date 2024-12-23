Georgian PM Warns Zourabichvili Over Election Proposal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili could face criminal charges if she continues to advocate for new parliamentary elections, Prime Irakli Kobakhidze stated during a December 22 briefing, Azernews reports.

Kobakhidze criticized Zourabichvili's recent meeting with opposition representatives and NGOs on December 21, describing her initiative as a violation of Georgian law.“Her initiative is a gross violation of Georgian laws and entails criminal liability,” he said.

According to Georgian legislation, new can only be called under three conditions: annulment of election results by the Central Election Commission or the Constitutional Court, the expiration of the parliament's four-year term, or a failure by parliament to express confidence in the government.

“If the president nevertheless decides to call new parliamentary elections for another reason, she will be held criminally liable for this,” Kobakhidze warned.

This marks another point of contention between Zurabishvili and the ruling Georgian Dream party, adding further tension to the country's political climate.