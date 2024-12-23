عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian PM Warns Zourabichvili Over Election Proposal

Georgian PM Warns Zourabichvili Over Election Proposal


12/23/2024 12:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili could face criminal charges if she continues to advocate for new parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated during a December 22 briefing, Azernews reports.

Kobakhidze criticized Zourabichvili's recent meeting with opposition representatives and NGOs on December 21, describing her initiative as a violation of Georgian law.“Her initiative is a gross violation of Georgian laws and entails criminal liability,” he said.

According to Georgian legislation, new elections can only be called under three conditions: annulment of election results by the Central Election Commission or the Constitutional Court, the expiration of the parliament's four-year term, or a failure by parliament to express confidence in the government.

“If the president nevertheless decides to call new parliamentary elections for another reason, she will be held criminally liable for this,” Kobakhidze warned.

This marks another point of contention between Zurabishvili and the ruling Georgian Dream party, adding further tension to the country's political climate.

MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022385


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search