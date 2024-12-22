Market-Comms And VNU Asia Pacific Unite To Drive THECA 2025 As A PCB Industry Game-Changer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Thailand Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025) endeavors to establish Thailand as a global center for Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and Electronic Service (EMS) production

Market-Comms Co., Ltd. (MCOMMS), No.1 local public relations firm

VNU Asia Pacific, the designated show manager for the event

Market-Comms and VNU Asia Pacific join forces to make THECA 2025 a premier PCB platform, driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA ) 2025 has officially announced its event partnership with Market-Comms Co., Ltd. (MCOMMS), No.1 local public relations firm, and VNU Asia Pacific , the designated show manager for the event. The first preparation meeting was held on December 20, 2024, where the strategic framework was set to establish THECA 2025 as a premier platform for the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) industry in Asia.This collaboration underscores the shared dedication of Market-Comms and VNU Asia Pacific to fostering innovation, facilitating knowledge exchange, and advancing growth within the PCB and Electronics industry in Thailand and across the region. THECA 2025 is scheduled to take place in August 20-22, 2025 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Thailand and hosted by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and organized by the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA) and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA).The Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025) endeavors to establish Thailand as a global center for Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) production. Under the theme "How to Effectively Build a Future Electronics Ecosystem," the event underscores the critical importance of strengthening local supply chains, fostering investment opportunities, and facilitating technology exchange. Moreover, THECA 2025 prioritizes sustainable development through strategic collaboration among government entities, private sector stakeholders, and industry manufacturers, while advancing net-zero carbon initiatives and enhancing workforce competencies to meet the demands of future markets.“We are proud to partner with VNU Asia Pacific in managing THECA 2025. This collaboration will create a vital platform to drive the PCB industry forward, addressing the growing global market, which is projected to rise from USD 80.33 billion in 2024 to USD 96.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.87% (PCB Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2024 - 2029) by Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence firm). With increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices and technological advancements, THECA 2025 will foster innovation, strengthen supply chain connections, and provide industry professionals with the tools and knowledge to navigate this dynamic growth.” said Mr. Sarawut Burapapat, Strategic Advisor of Market-Comms.Ms. Panadda Kongma, Vice-President Business of VNU Asia Pacific supported that“We are immensely proud to collaborate with Market-Comms, whose media expertise perfectly complements VNU Asia Pacific's extensive experience as a world-class trade fair organizer. Together, we are ready to drive THECA 2025 forward as a transformative platform for the PCB industry. With this partnership, we are determined to scale up THECA 2025 into Asia's leading platform for innovation, collaboration, and industry excellence.”Why THECA 2025 is the must-attend event for the PCB industryAs Thailand emerges as a leading hub for PCB production in Asia, THECA 2025 will provide exhibitors and participants with unparalleled opportunities to:1. Showcase innovations: Present the latest technologies, products, and solutions to key decision-makers in the PCB industry.2. Expand networks: Connect with buyers, investors, and stakeholders across global markets to create lasting partnerships.3. Access market insights: Participate in expert-led seminars, webinars, and discussions that address current trends and challenges in the electronics and PCB sectors.4. Strengthen regional presence: Leverage Thailand's strategic position as a key player in the global supply chain to access Southeast Asia's rapidly growing markets.The event is scheduled to take place in August 20-22, 2025 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Thailand, and is set to attract leading professionals and stakeholders from across the region.About Market-Comms Co., Ltd.MCOMMS is a premier public relations agency based in Thailand, specializing in corporate communication, media engagement, and event management. With over two decades of experience, MCOMMS delivers innovative, results-driven strategies to support businesses across diverse sectors.About VNU Asia PacificVNU Asia Pacific is a leading exhibition and event organizer in the Asia-Pacific region. Known for creating dynamic platforms that drive business growth and industry knowledge-sharing, VNU connects professionals, investors, and innovators across multiple sectors.

Sarawut Burapapat

Market-Comms Co.,Ltd

+66 85 071 0071

email us here

Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia: A Landmark Event for PCB, PCBA & EMS Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.