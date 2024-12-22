North Korean Soldiers In Russia Carry Fake Military Ids - SOF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is trying to hide the presence of North Korean by providing them with fake military IDs.

That's according to the Special Operations Forces Command, Ukrinform reports.

SOF operators eliminated three more North Korean soldiers in Kursk region and seized their IDs.

"These military IDs do not have all the required seals, photos, patronymics are laid down in the Russian manner, and the place of birth is noted as the Republic of Tuva – the homeland of war criminal Shoigu. But the most interesting thing is the signatures of the holders. They are made in Korean, which indicates the actual origin of these soldiers," the SOF noted.

According to the translation, the actual names of the three KIAs are Ban Guk Jin, Lee Dae Hyuk and Cho Cheol Ho. According to Russian IDs, their names are Kim Kang Solat Albertavich, Dongnk Dzhan Suropovich and Belek Aganak Kap-oolovich.

"This case once again confirms that Russia resorts to any methods to conceal its losses on the battlefield and hide any foreign presence," the SOF emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to South Korean intelligence, at least 100 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have been killed and 1,000 were wounded in battles with Ukrainian troops in Kursk region.

