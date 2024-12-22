Hindu Janajagruti Samiti And Maharashtra Mandir Mahasanghan Jointly Organize A Grand Ceremony To Honor Representatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dharma-loving public representatives' honor ceremony organized by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, attended by (from left) Mr. Raman Senad, Mr. Abhay Vartak, Mr. Bharat Sheth Gogawale, Pujya Bhagirathi Maharaj, Minister Mr. Atul Save, MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande, MLA Mr. Narayan Kuche, and Mr. Sunil Ghanwat!

Nagpur – The 'Vote Jihad' conspiracy that emerged during the Lok Sabha received a fitting reply in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Hindus united under the slogan“Ek Hai, To Safe Hai” (“If united, we are safe”). Considering the majority mandate from Hindus, four ministers and five MLAs from the Mahayuti government have pledged unwavering dedication to Hindutva and safeguarding India's religious and cultural values. To honor the newly elected Mahayuti government, a 'Dharmapremi Lokratinidhi Samman Sohla' (A Ceremony to Honor Devotee Representatives) was held at the Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh Hall in Sitabardi. The event, organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in collaboration with the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasanghan, was marked by an atmosphere of enthusiasm and joy, with the presence of saints, mahants, and temple trustees adding spiritual fervour to the occasion.

Inauguration of the membership registration campaign of 'Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh' by ministers and MLAs of the Maharashtra government!

Spiritual and Social Presence

The event was graced by saints and spiritual leaders, adding a divine aura to the occasion:

Pujya Bhagirathi Maharaj of Gurukripa Seva Sansthan, Nagpur

Sanatan's Sant Pujya Ashok Patrikar

H.B.P. Manoj Maharaj Mirkute

Notable Attendees

The event also saw the presence of various prominent figures and organizations:

Shri. Sunil Ghanwat, National Organizer of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh

Shri. Abhay Vartak , Spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha

Shri. Shyamsunder Soni , President of All India Maheshwari Mahasangh

Shri. Anil Sharma , City President of BJP

Advocate Raman Senad , President of Lok Jagruti Morcha

Shri. Ram Narayan Mishra , President of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh

Shri. Dilip Kukde , District Convener of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh

S hri. Shrikant Pisolkar , Vidarbha Coordinator of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

A noteworthy initiative was launched by the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh during the event. The membership registration campaign was officially inaugurated by the attending Ministers and MLAs. To date, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh has successfully connected 15,000 temples nationwide.

Hindutva is the energy of my politics! – Hon. Minister Shri. Atul Save

“When Bangladesh was created, Hindus made up 15% of its population; today, that number has dwindled to 8%. Such a situation must never arise in India. I am fully aware that the Hindu community elected me from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and I am in politics solely for Hindutva. Hindutva is the driving force behind my political journey,” said Hon. Minister Shri. Atul Save on this occasion.

Honoring Shiv Sena Minister Mr. Bharat Sheth Gogawale by Mr. Sunil Ghanwat!

“If Hindus are united, no one has the strength to compete with them!” – Hon. Minister Shri. Bharatsheth Gogawle.

Congress leaders continue to criticize Swatantra Veer Savarkar, while Hindu girls are falling victim to love jihad. These are serious issues for Hinduism. If our God, country, and religion are safeguarded, we can ensure our own safety. If Hindus unite, no one will have the courage to challenge them. – Minister Shri. Bharatsheth Gogawle.

Honoring BJP Minister Mr. Jaykumar Rawal by Mr. Dilip Kukde of Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh!

The Government of Maharashtra is committed to working for Hindutva! – Minister Jayakumar Rawal.

“We were elected because Hindus asserted their power. Thanks to the efforts of Hindus, the Mahayuti government is now in power in Maharashtra. Therefore, this government will work for the benefit of Hindus. I appeal to all Hindus to stand firmly behind this government.” – Hon. Minister Jayakumar Rawal.

“Important decisions, such as the implementation of an equal civil law, must be taken!” – Minister of State Shri. Ashish Jaiswal.

“Minority Hindus were oppressed in Bangladesh. Think about what will happen if Hindus become a minority in India. Mere statements and candle marches are not enough. Hindus must ensure that they do not become a minority. Being a Hindu minority is a warning for India. To prevent this crisis, the government will have to take crucial decisions, such as implementing the Uniform Civil Code, for the national interest,” said Minister of State Shri. Ashish Jaiswal.

At this time, Dr. Manisha Kayande, MLA of Shiv Sena Legislative Council, stated that during Hindu festivals, there is misinformation spread about environmental degradation. She pointed out that while violence is often triggered if places of worship of other religions are insulted, the secular community remains silent when Hindu places of worship are disrespected in the film industry.“How does contempt for Hinduism persist in a secular country?” she asked.

BJP MLA Shri. Pratap Adsad emphasized that without a pro-Hindu government at the Centre, milestones like the construction of the Shri Ram Temple and the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir would not have been possible. He urged Hindus to remain politically aware to support a Hindu-friendly government.

Shiv Sena MLA from Nanded, Shri. Anand Bondalkar, stressed the importance of preserving religion for safety and security. He called on Hindus to devote themselves to religious work and work tirelessly to protect Hinduism and prevent cow slaughter.

People present at the ceremony!

“Government Must Prioritize the Welfare and Protection of Hindus”!

On this occasion, the state organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shri. Sunil Ghanwat, highlighted a statement made by the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Shri. Rahul Narvekar, in the assembly. Shri. Narvekar had raised a question about why Hindu temples are taken over by the government, while no mosque or church is under government control. Shri. Ghanwat demanded that the state government immediately establish a 'Sanatan Mandal' for the management of Sanatan Dharma temples.

Spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha, Shri. Abhay Vartak, emphasized the need for political awareness, regardless of one's sect or organization. He pointed out that the transformation of the country had led to the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and expressed hope that the Prohibition of Conversion Act would soon be passed in Maharashtra. Shri. Vartak also criticized individuals like Shyam Manav, president of the Superstition Eradication Committee, and Dnyanesh Maharao, former editor of Chitralekha weekly, for their low-level criticism of Hindu gods and goddesses. He urged the people's representatives to take legal action against such individuals.

