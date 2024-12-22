Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of December 23-27, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar for December 23-27 presents crucial events for investors. Brazil's domestic agenda kicks off with Foreign Direct figures, Tax Revenue, and the Focus Report on Monday.



The Focus Report, compiled by the Central , offers key economic forecasts. Internationally, the UK's and Japan's monetary policy meeting minutes demand attention.



Christmas Eve sees market closures in Brazil, Germany, and Argentina. Hong Kong, UK, and US stock exchanges will operate shortened sessions. Japan releases its National Consumer Price (CPI) inflation data.



Christmas Day halts trading in Brazil, US, UK, Germany , Hong Kong, Argentina, and Mexico. Boxing Day extends closures in the UK and Germany. Investors can still track US initial jobless claims and Brazil's foreign exchange flow on Thursday.







Friday brings the General Price Index - Market (IGP-M), known as Brazil's rent inflation indicator. This index measures price variations from the 21st of the previous month to the 20th of the current month. It serves as a benchmark for public tariffs, rental agreements, and service contracts.



Another domestic highlight is the Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), a preview of Brazil's official inflation measure. The Employment Evolution Index from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (CAGED) rounds out the week's data releases.



These economic indicators provide valuable insights into Brazil's economic health. They help investors gauge inflation trends, employment dynamics, and overall economic performance. The data informs investment decisions and shapes market expectations for the coming year.



Investors should closely monitor these releases. They offer a comprehensive view of Brazil's economic landscape. The interplay between inflation, employment, and investment flows will likely influence market sentiment and policy decisions in the near term.

Economic Calendar for the Week of December 23-27, 2024

Monday, December 23

Brazil







08:25 - Focus Bulletin



08:30 - Foreign Direct Investment

11:30 - Federal Tax Revenue





04:00 - GDP





20:50 - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes





Christmas Holiday (full day)





Stock exchanges close at 12:00, 12:30, and 13:00, respectively





02:00 - CPI





Christmas Holiday (full day)





Boxing Day Holiday (full day)





10:30 - Initial Jobless Claims





14:30 - Foreign Exchange Flow







08:00 - IGP-M (General Market Price Index)



08:00 - Unemployment Rate in Brazil



09:00 - IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index-15)

14:30 - CAGED Employment Evolution Index



