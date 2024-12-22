Turkish FM Meets Syrian Leader In Post-Assad Era
12/22/2024 10:07:33 AM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met Ahmed
al-Sharaa who led anti-regime forces that toppled the Assad regime,
The minister's visit came one day after he announced his plans
to visit the country and weeks after the Turkish intelligence chief
became the first high-ranking Turkish official to travel to
post-Assad Damascus.
Ankara was among the first countries to congratulate the victory
of the people of Syria to oust the oppressive Regime of Bashar
Assad after years of conflict in the country that displaced
millions and sent them fleeing into Türkiye.
Fidan was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz,
Turkish charge d'affaires Burhan Köroğlu who was recently appointed
to the reopened Embassy of Türkiye in Damascus while Asaad Hassan
al-Shibani, who was appointed as the new foreign minister of Syria,
accompanied al-Sharaa.
Since anti-regime forces led by al-Sharaa declared victory
against Assad, countries are sending representatives to Damascus to
establish ties with the new administration. On Friday, Barbara
Leaf, Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East led a U.S.
delegation in talks with al-Sharaa and announced the lifting of a
bounty for al-Sharaa that the U.S. had declared previously for the
leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
