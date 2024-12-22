Girls In Madagascar Learn Languages With Support From Funeasylearn And Time + Tide Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collaboration between FunEasyLearn and The Time + Tide Foundation brought free language education to girls in Madagascar. The main focus was on students from remote areas with limited access to schooling. As part of the initiative, students received new tablets and free access to the FunEasyLearn app. The scope is for the girls to learn language and improve their digital skills for better academic and professional opportunities.





Empowering Girls through Language Education





Through its participation, FunEasyLearn reiterates its commitment to making a long-lasting impact in language education. Language skills can unlock higher education and better employment for those in developing regions of South Africa. That can be particularly important for girls who face additional challenges in accessing quality education.



Co-founder & CEO of FunEasyLearn, Diana Andronic, commented: "We are honored to be working with the Time + Tide Foundation to support girls in Madagascar through language education. The initiative complements our mission to make language learning accessible to anyone, regardless of age and background. Language skills can be crucial in areas where education holds the key to a brighter future."





The initiative has already yielded promising results. Teachers reported a boost in student engagement and academic performance. Although the girls mainly use tablets to learn Frenc , educators encourage them to learn English and browse other language courses. Although the girls mainly use tablets to learn French, educators encourage them to learn English too and browse other language courses.





The app provides a solution for schools experiencing teacher shortages. FunEasyLearn provides students with a personalized language learning experience and real-time feedback. It also helps teachers to better address students' needs due to the detailed statistics. The feature allows schools to improve student performance despite a shortage of human resources.





About FunEasyLearn





FunEasyLearn is an award-winning language-learning app trusted by millions of learners worldwide. The app caters to people of all ages who are willing to learn language or improve their vocabulary. From children driven by curiosity to adults motivated to add new skills to their resumes, FunEasyLearn offers a supportive environment for learning. The dedicated Child Mode adjusts the content so that it's suitable for children under 13. That makes it appealing for educators, schools, and corporate environments alike.





With 34 language courses available in 62 native languages, learners can explore vocabulary tailored to their specific needs. The game-based approach and simplified navigation ensure an enjoyable experience regardless of a user's technical background. Over 320 useful topics and subtopics offer a smooth transition through 10 proficiency levels aligned with the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages).





