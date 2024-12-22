Text Message-Based Calorie Tracking Service Marks First Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MealByMeal , a nutrition tracking that operates through text messages, has served thousands since its launch in 2023. The service enables calorie counting through natural language text messages, with subscription options at $7 monthly or $21 annually.



The platform utilizes artificial intelligence and food databases to process text messages and calculate nutritional information. Features include text-based food logging, progress monitoring, and access to a web dashboard for detailed analysis.



Core functionalities:

- Text message tracking

- Progress updates

- Web dashboard

- Weight tracking

- Nutritional analysis

- Food database



"We designed this for people who prefer texting over using traditional apps," explains Jared Rhizor, creator of MealByMeal.



The platform combines text messaging with a web interface that displays calorie consumption data, weight trends, and fitness metrics. This approach offers an alternative to MyFitnessPal conventional nutrition tracking applications.



