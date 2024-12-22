Davis Street's Holiday Basket Distribution Brings Joy To Low-Income Families And Seniors In Alameda County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alameda County Fire Department volunteering at during our Holiday Basket Distribution on December 23, 2023

Child volunteer during holiday basket distribution on December 23, 2023.

Rain or shine, the holiday basket distribution goes on!

Davis Street Community Center will distribute Holiday Baskets to 1,200+ families, seniors, and adults with disabilities on Dec 23. Volunteers welcome!

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Street Community Center is prepared to distribute its Holiday Baskets to low-income families, seniors, and adults living with disabilities. This year, Davis Street's Holiday Basket Program will provide more than 800 families and 440 senior households with a holiday memory that will last a lifetime.

Each holiday basket for families includes a fresh turkey, fresh produce, new age-appropriate toys, and all the fixings for a complete holiday meal, ensuring that families can come together and celebrate with everything they need. Seniors will receive a fresh chicken or ham, fresh produce, and all the trimmings for a festive meal, providing them with a sense of community and care this season. Community members are invited to volunteer on distribution day, December 23, from 10am-5pm at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro.

Davis Street is committed to supporting families, seniors, and adults with disabilities, and we are proud to be able to bring joy and warmth to the lives of so many far beyond the holiday season.

With your support, Davis Street can continue its mission to provide critical assistance to those in need. For more information about the Holiday Basket Giveaway, how to donate, or volunteer opportunities, please email us at ... you can also visit online at or call 510-347-4620 ext 123.

About Davis Street Community Center

Davis Street offers a comprehensive safety net that helps clients navigate their journey to financial, physical, and mental well-being. Serving more than 15,000 individuals annually, Davis Street helps low income families of the Eden area and surrounding communities to improve their quality of life through short and long-term assistance. Programs include a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Primary Care Clinic providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services; food and clothing; subsidized child care; housing and utility assistance and referrals; four childcare centers; and seasonal support programs like the Back 2 School Giveaway and the Holiday Basket Program.



