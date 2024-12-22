Kremlin denies reports of Scholz planning Moscow visit for peace talks

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed rumors that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considering a visit to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir about potential peace efforts regarding Ukraine.



“There are no such plans,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday in an interview with the newspaper Vedomosti, in response to questions about the speculated trip.



The idea of a visit by Scholz to Russia first emerged within Germany's Christian Union (CDU), the opposition party to Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD). Sources within the CDU suggested that a business contact from the German Eastern Business Association had proposed the possibility of Scholz traveling to Russia for a "peace mission," according to Spiegel.



However, these sources also emphasized that there was no solid evidence to back up the claim and regarded the alleged visit as a potential move to bolster Scholz's political image.



Scholz’s leadership has come under pressure following the collapse of his three-party coalition in early November. He lost a confidence vote in the German Bundestag on Monday, which has set the stage for an early election in February.

