Retail sales in UK recover slightly last month, rising 0.2 percent

(MENAFN) Retail sales in the UK showed a slight recovery in November, rising by 0.2 percent after a 0.7 percent decline in October, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). While the increase marked a return to growth, it fell short of market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.5 percent rise. Despite the smaller-than-expected gain, the figures suggest a modest improvement in consumer spending after a weak performance in the previous month.



Sales of food stores saw a welcome rebound, rising by 0.5 percent, marking the first increase in three months. Supermarkets were the main drivers of this growth, as shoppers likely stocked up on essentials ahead of the winter months. Non-food store sales also experienced a slight uptick of 0.2 percent, with categories like department stores and household goods contributing to the positive trend. Notably, the "other retail sales" sector, which includes items not typically found in mainstream retail outlets, surged by 7.9 percent, and household goods stores saw a 1.1 percent increase, largely due to strong furniture sales.



However, the clothing sector struggled once again, with sales volumes dropping by 2.6 percent in November following a 3.5 percent decline in October. This brought clothing store sales to their lowest point since January 2022, with retailers attributing the drop to broader economic pressures, such as inflation and uncertain consumer sentiment.



On an annual basis, retail sales volumes rose by 0.5 percent in November, suggesting that the UK retail sector is slowly recovering from previous setbacks. Although the recovery is modest, the figures point to some resilience in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

